Dy. speaker inaugurates various projects for youths

CHANGLANG, 30 Aug: Deputy speaker Tesam Pongte inaugurated a library at the government higher secondary school, a newly installed boxing ring and a newly renovated badminton court at multipurpose hall here in the district headquarters on Wednesday in presence of Changlang DC Sunny K. Singh, SP Kirli Padu, 31AR Changlang commandant, ZPMs of Yatdam and Changlang and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy speaker appreciated the DC for his dedication and efforts to develop similar projects for the youths of the district.

While urging the youths to avail the opportunity created by district administration, the deputy speaker further advised them to stay away from any kind of addiction. “Drug abuse is one of the biggest problems for changlang district, it annihilates the dreams of thousands of youths,” he said and urged the youths to focus on education.

The DC in his address urged the youths to take up sports and strive towards excellence in the field with dedication and discipline. He further informed that all the new structures of the district will be taken care of by district sports officer (DSO).

SP Kirli Padu, 31AR Changlang commandant, ZPMs Khapseng Kungkho and Mengpa Haisa also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)