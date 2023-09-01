2 succumb to injuries in fresh firing in Manipur

Imphal, 31 Aug: Two persons succumbed to splinter injuries in Manipur over the past 12 hours, even as heavy gunbattle between two groups was reported from Khoirentak foothills in Bishnupur district and Chingphei and Khousabung areas in Churachandpur district on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the fresh round of firing came after a few hours of lull since Wednesday evening.

A person who sustained bomb splinter injuries on his head in Wednesday’s violence died on the way to Guwahati via Mizoram, officials added.

Another injured person, who also sustained splinter injuries, died at around 9 am on Thursday in Churachandpur district hospital where he was undergoing treatment, officials said.

According to officials, out of the five persons who sustained splinter injuries in Chingphei area on Wednesday evening, three were taken to Churachandpur district hospital.

While one was hit by splinters on his head, the others sustained injuries on their shoulders, legs and back, officials said.

On Tuesday, two men were killed and six injured in separate incidents of violence near Narainsena village in Bishnupur.

While one of the victims was killed by a bullet wound, the other died when a countrymade gun he was using misfired and hit him on his face, sources said.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal-West districts and recovered five arms, 31 ammunition, 19 explosives, three packs of IED material, the Manipur Police wrote on X.

The police have also set up 130 nakas in different districts and detained 1,646 persons in connection with various violations. (PTI)