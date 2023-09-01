A rising menace: Injecting heroin worsens drug overdose crisis in NE

[Anupam Rohit]

As the world marks the International Overdose Awareness Day, the spotlight turns to Northeast India, where the serenity of its landscapes is being eclipsed by a distressing surge in drug overdose-related fatalities.

Deepening this crisis is the growing trend of injecting heroin, a perilous practice that has surged according to the findings of the national survey on extent and pattern of substance use in India, 2019, conducted by the union ministry of social justice & empowerment (MoSJE).

Data tell a stark tale

The data from the 2019 MoSJE survey underscores the gravity of the situation in Northeast India. The survey revealed that injecting drug, particularly heroin, is on the rise in the region. This trend has heightened the risk of overdose, as well as health-related complications such as HIV and other infections.

The figures serve as an urgent call for action and emphasise the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the complex issue at hand.

Injecting heroin: A looming catastrophe

Several factors have fuelled the rise in injecting heroin in Northeast India. The region’s proximity to the Golden Triangle, a major global drug production and trafficking hub, has contributed to the easy availability of illicit substances.

The potency and quick onset of effects associated with injecting heroin have lured many individuals seeking a stronger high, but this dangerous method amplifies the risk of overdose, as the purity and dosage of street drugs are notoriously unpredictable.

Charting a path to recovery

Addressing the injecting heroin crisis requires concerted efforts across various fronts:

Harm reduction facilities: Establishing needle exchange programmes can minimise the risks of infection transmission. These programmes provide a safe environment for users to access sterile equipment and medical assistance. Awareness and education: Launching educational campaigns is pivotal in spreading awareness about the dangers of injecting heroin. By highlighting the risks and offering information about rehabilitation, we can empower individuals to make informed choices. Access to treatment: Enhancing the availability of evidence-based addiction treatment centres is crucial. Medical intervention, counselling, and psychological support can guide individuals towards recovery. Policy informed by data: The insights from the 2019 MoSJE survey must drive policy decisions. Targeted interventions tailored to the unique challenges of Northeast India can make a substantial impact.

Standing together, moving forward

On the International Overdose Awareness Day, we remember those who have lost their lives to addiction and overdose. This is a collective call to action for governments, civil society, healthcare providers, and the community to join forces and stem the tide of injecting heroin and its devastating consequences.

Let this day serve as a catalyst for change, inspiring a united effort to reclaim the beauty and resilience of Northeast India from the grips of addiction. (The writer is project head, Recovery Wellness Society, Guwahati, Assam)