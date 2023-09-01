Changlang gets another NALC

[Bengia Ajum]

CHANGLANG, 31 Aug: After the huge success of the New Age Learning Centre (NALC) located in the sub-divisional library in Miao and the district library here, a third NALC has been established at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here.

Like the other NALCs, this NALC is also equipped with modular and attractive sitting space. All genres of books are available, with special focus on books dedicated for board exams and competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NDA, etc.

The NALC is a state-of-the-art library that intends to promote club-based activities, especially literary and eco-clubs, in order to enable children to go on paths of self-discovery.

Speaking to this daily, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh, who is the person behind the establishment of these NALCs, said that “the quest behind transforming unused and defunct libraries into new age learning centres is pivoted on the fundamentals of making outdated libraries more relevant for new generations.”

When he had been posted as the ADC in Miao, he initiated the NALC project and made it operational. The library in Miao was transformed into an NALC with modern and modular designs.

“The NALC in GHSS Changlang, inter alia, promotes hobby-based activities, wherein children are pushed beyond their comfort level and encouraged to participate in activities such as debates, public speaking, extempore speeches, etc. The children are also made to learn disaster management skills as first responders at the NALC, wherein the district disaster management officer imparts training to children, especially concerned with CPR and other lifesaving techniques,” informed Singh.

He said also that “this new NALC encourages senior students interested to appear in competitive exams to engage in group study and peer-to-peer learning, and the attractive and pleasing interior of the NALC pulls children and enables them to learn freely as per their taste and demand.”

Speaking about the idea behind the design of the NALCs, the DC said: “The basis behind this fluid design is consultation with stakeholders. Usually spaces meant for children, like schools, libraries, etc, are designed without consulting them. But while designing the NALCs, the children are presented with different design templates and are allowed to choose the space as per their liking and choice.”

Apart from the existing NALCs, the DC said, “four more NALCs will come up in the near future at the GHSS’ in Kharsang, Diyun, Bordumsa and Jairampur.

“They are under construction and, once ready, will be opened for the use of students,” said the DC.

In April this year, Changlang district was given the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration-2022 for its NALC initiative, in the ‘innovation district’ category.