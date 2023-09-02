700 selected as ANBY beneficiaries

ZIRO, 1 Sep: Seven hundred persons from among 1,100 applicants were selected as beneficiaries under the Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY)-2023 for Lower Subansiri district on Friday, during a district-level implementation & monitoring committee (DLIMC) meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime expressed appreciation for the state government for allocating the requisite fund under the ANBY-2023 to the district. He urged the DLIMC members to enrol more beneficiaries, and suggested “allocation of 0.5 hectares or half unit to all the selected beneficiaries without violating the prescribed guidelines under the ANBY.”

Nime urged the banks in the district to “cooperate and comply with the department and the beneficiaries for timely completion of the scheme.”

ZPC Likha Sangchorey also requested the bank managers to take note of the problems faced by the beneficiaries, and urged them to be “more proactive and expedite the disbursement of ANBY loans to deserving farmers.”

Earlier, District Horticulture Officer Komri Murtem urged the committee’s members to “minutely scrutinise and examine the applications, based on which the beneficiaries ought to be selected.”

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung also spoke.

Among other DLIMC members who attended the meeting were District Planning Officer Joram Tatum, ZPM Bamin Gumbo, KVK senior scientist Hage Munth, ArSRLM District Mission Manager Senong Namchoom, Horticulture Development Officer Tasso Yalu, and the branch managers of various banks. (DIPRO)