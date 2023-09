ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 under Section 20 (1) of the RTI Act, 2005, on Kule Dada, Public Information Officer (PIO) and BDO of Sawa block in East Kameng district, for violation of Section 7 (1) of the RTI Act, 2005, in APIC Case No 145/2022 (appeal). (DIPR)