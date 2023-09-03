APIC fines SPIO for RTI  Act violation

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on SPIO-cum-Kanubari PWD Division EE Kirlem Rallen for violating provisions of the RTI Act, 2005 and noncompliance with the directions of the commission in connection with an appeal filed under the RTI Act by one Riya Taram.

The SPIO has been directed to deposit the amount to the commission within two weeks from the date of issue of the order.

The commission also directed the SPIO to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 as compensation to the appellant.

It further directed Rallen to present himself before the APIC court on the next date of hearing, failing which, the commission said, it will be compelled to issue an arrest warrant against the SPIO under Section 18 (3) (a) of the RTI Act, 2005 to ensure that the official presents himself before the commission’s court.