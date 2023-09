[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 2 Sep: Forty youths from across Upper Subansiri district participated in a special recruitment training programme organised by the 21 Rajput of the Indian Army.

The training, which began on 3 August, concluded at the mini-outdoor stadium in Rijo on Saturday.

The youths underwent various physical training programmes, including games and sports. They were also apprised of the online examination conducted by the Army.