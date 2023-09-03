Men’s doubles badminton tourney organised

RONO HILLS, 2 Sep: Sixteen teams from the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) campus, Yupia, Nirjuli, Itanagar, Gumto and Upper Taying Tarang village participated in an intra-club men’s doubles badminton tournament organised by the NTB Club on the clay court in Upper Taying Tarang village here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

In the keenly contested three-setter final match, the pair of Dr David Pertin and Anil Biswakarma edged past the RGU postgraduate student team of Raja Bos and Panchu Yomcha.

The duo of Lokam Agung and Taje Pali settled for the third place after defeating the pair of Tai Tania and Binli Boje.

Ajing Pame and Pitam Jomoh were declared the best player and the ‘best veteran player’ of the tourney, respectively.

RGU Deputy Registrar and NTB Club chairman Nangram Toglik gave away the trophies and cash prizes to the winners.