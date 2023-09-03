Women’s body protests against AR’s legal notice to Manipur politician

IMPHAL, 2 Sep: Members of a women’s body held demonstrations across five valley districts of Manipur on Saturday, demanding withdrawal of a legal notice served to a politician by the Assam Rifles (AR).

Representatives of the Committee on Mass Protest against Assam Rifles organised sit-ins to protest against the paramilitary force’s legal notice to Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) national secretary Maheshwar Thounaojam for harming the “reputation of the organisation.”

Women in large numbers hit the streets in Uripok, Singjamei, Keisampat and Keismathong in Imphal West district and Wangkhei and Khurai in Imphal East to stage the demonstration.

Protests were also held in Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, during which women held placards and raised slogans against the paramilitary force.

“The protest is part of the People’s Disobedience Movement. We are also requesting all employees of both the central and state governments to stop attending offices in response to the governments’ failure to pay due attention to the violence in Manipur since 3 May,” N Sharmila, a member of the committee, told reporters in Uripok.

A Shantilata, who participated in a demonstration in Bamon Leikai in Imphal East, said, “We strongly protest against the legal notice served to Thounaojam by the Assam Rifles. He is the only politician and representative of the people who has consistently raised the issue of unprovoked attacks on Meitei villagers.”

The AR had on 18 August slapped the legal notice to Thounaojam for harming the “reputation of the organisation” and discouraging and demoralising the central armed police force.

Thounaojam had earlier told PTI that he would not apologise and he is entitled to free speech in a democratic country like India.

The AR sought a written and public apology for the “false allegation and defamation,” asking him to retract the statement he made at the “condolence of Meitei martyrs” in Delhi on 30 June. (PTI)