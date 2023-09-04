Budi Habung appointed as addl judge of Gauhati HC

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: The central government has notified the appointment of Judicial Officer Budi Habung as additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Through a notification published by the law & justice ministry on Saturday, the president of India appointed Habung as an additional judge for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on 17 August recommended the appointment, and the chief ministers and governors of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland had concurred with the recommendation.

In its resolution published on the Supreme Court website, the collegium had noted that Habung is the seniormost judicial officer in Arunachal. He joined judicial service in March 2010 and served in various capacities in the state.

The resolution noted that his name was recommended by the High Court Collegium on 26 April to fill up the sole service post allocated to Arunachal in the Gauhati High Court.