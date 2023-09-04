Govt should focus on improving connectivity

In a major boost to air connectivity, IndiGo airline has announced that from 2 October onwards it is going to start direct flight service between Itanagar and Delhi. A direct flight from Delhi to Itanagar has been a long-felt demand ever since IndiGo started its service to Delhi via Kolkata. Journey via Kolkata is taxing and very expensive too. Hopefully the direct non-stop flight under the UDAAN scheme will be cheaper and benefit the people of the state. Apart from work and education, the people of the state travel a lot to Delhi for medical purposes too.

The air connectivity between Itanagar and Guwahati should be improved. At present only one flight is available and there is a need to increase the number of flights. Also, the government should focus on interstate air service. The ALGs in Ziro, Pasighat, Mechukha and Tuting are ready, besides the Tezu airport. These airports should be connected with the Hollongi airport by interstate flight service. Further, apart from improving air connectivity, the state government should focus on rail connectivity. The Naharlagun railway station should be connected with southern cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, etc. Not everyone can afford the flight service. Many still prefer to use trains. Accordingly, efforts should be made to connect the Naharlagun railway station with more cities of India.