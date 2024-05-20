Forest department should be provided with modern equipment

The decision of the forest department to intensify night patrolling in core zones and fringe areas of the Pakke Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary in Pakke-Kessang district is a very good move. The patrolling has been intensified following the interception of four unidentified persons inside the park. Pakke Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most popular sanctuaries and is a success story. It is because the park authorities work in collaboration with the locals that the Pakke tiger reserve is considered to be a success story in conservation.

Night patrolling will further deter poachers and other antisocial elements who try to illegally enter into the wildlife sanctuary. In fact, night patrolling should be introduced in all the tiger reserves of the state. However, for this more manpower should be recruited by the forest department. Further, these forest officials should be provided with modern equipment, including night vision glasses. Many of the people working in these tiger reserves do not have proper equipment. They are working dedicatedly and deserve all support from the government.