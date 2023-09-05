Guv conveys Teachers’ Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the teaching community of the state on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, and expressed hope that “the wisdom, dedication and kindness of our teachers will always guide us on the right path and inspire all to be better human beings.”

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of former president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“May the celebrations of this momentous day inspire us to follow the highest morals, ideals and ethical values preached by Dr Radhakrishnan and our great saints and teachers since ancient times,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)