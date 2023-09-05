Sain reviews projects under Smart City Mission

PASIGHAT, 4 Sep: Urban Development (UD) Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain took stock of the progress of various projects being implemented under the Pasighat Smart City Mission (SCM), the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), and the UD department.

Sain visited project sites, including the cycling track and footpath, the Siang riverfront development, the SWM, the STP, smart roads, and the indoor recreation centre in Gumin Nagar on a bicycle, accompanied by SP Sumit Kumar Jha, officers, and the in-charges of various smart city projects.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the quality and the pace of implementation of the smart city projects, and stressed on the importance of creating assets with less carbon footprint contribution.

Sain also inspected the automated multi-level smart car park facility, the first of its kind in the state, at Bakin Pertin General Hospital.

During his two-day visit, the commissioner also held a review meeting with East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, ADC Oli Perme, PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, PMC MEO Pandov Perme, PMC EE Kipa Gagung, UD&H EE Sophia Lego, and officials of the Pasighat SCM, the UD&H department and the PMC, besides the project management consultants.

During the meeting, the status of various projects of the Pasighat SCM, the UD&H department and the PMC were presented by the PSCDCL CEO, the MEO, and the UD&H EE, respectively.

Komut informed that 10 projects have been accorded the status of focused projects of the Pasighat SCM “as it involves major civil works and bulk budget share.”

She further informed that “project works are going on at a fast pace and all-out effort is being made to ensure that all projects, including the focused projects, are completed within the stipulated timeframe. (DIPRO)