Two arrested for molesting students in Ziro’s Arunachal Public School

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ZIRO, 4 Sep: Close on the heels of the report of molestation and rape of 21 schoolchildren in a residential school in Karo in Shi-Yomi district, a new case of molestation of students has emerged from the Arunachal Public School here in Lower Subansiri district.

The police have arrested two persons after an FIR was lodged last Saturday by the parents of two students, alleging that their wards were molested by members of the school. The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the victims are minor, the police informed.

“One teacher, along with the husband of the principal of the school, who was also looking after the management, has been arrested in this regard. The victims are students of Class 5 and 7, respectively. The girls were allegedly molested over a period of time,” said an official of the Ziro police.

However, the investigation has just started and the police said that it is too early to make any comment.

The locals allege that more people are involved in the crime. “So far two children have shown the courage to come forward. But we are hearing that the total number of victims is six. There is a possibility of involvement of more people. We trust police investigation and therefore will wait for its outcome,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, members of the Apatani Students’ Union (ASU), led by its president Pura Nado, visited the police station here and enquired about the incident.

Speaking to the media, Nado said: “The police have assured us that the case will be properly investigated. We will continue to follow the case and keep an eye. We are hoping for positive results, which is the arrest of all the accused,” said Nado.

However, he warned that “if investigation is not done properly, ASU will use other means to pressurise the authorities.”

On the possibility of involvement of more people in the case, he said that everyone should wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“More people might be involved. We have to wait for the investigation process to be completed to know the result,” he said.

This incident comes even as the victims of the Karo residential school rape and molestation are fighting for justice. The hostel warden of the school was arrested after several students alleged that he raped and molested them over a long period of time.