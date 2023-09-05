Monsoon session: 3 bills introduced

Structures, institutions to be named after deceased ministers: CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Joining the House in paying tributes to three deceased former ministers – Kardu Taipodia, Neelam Taram and Chow Tewa Mein – Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday announced that some structures or institutions would be named after them, keeping in view their contributions for the socioeconomic development of the state.

Speaking on the first day of the monsoon session of the legislative assembly here, the CM urged the legislators representing the constituencies of the three former ministers to “initiate the process of recommendation of government institutes to be named after these leaders as a mark of respect to their contributions towards the state and the constituencies.”

“The statements of all the legislators who participated in the obituary reference to the late ministers testify that the three ministers were tall leaders by their dedication towards the state and the society,” Khandu said.

Taipodia, who was a member of the Gegong Apang cabinet, died on 4 May this year after a prolonged illness.

Taram, who died on 5 May, was a two-time home minister in Apang’s cabinet and had also served as the Congress Legislative Party leader, besides being the leader of opposition too.

Tewa Mein, who died on 15 May, had served as the horticulture minister and later as the PHE&WS minister. He was also the pro tem speaker of the assembly several times.

The House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

The House introduced three bills.

A bill aimed at constituting an authority to oversee the developmental work in the airport area was introduced by Town Planning Minister Kamlung Mosang. The Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority Bill, 2023, was among the three bills presented in the House during the day.

“With the recent construction of the Hollongi Donyi Polo airport, a new chapter in air communications has begun in the state. Tourists from within India and overseas are expected to arrive in the state, for which development of the airport, along with the adjoining areas, as per international standards, is of utmost importance. For orderly planning and development, it is required to be regulated by a dedicated team of manpower,” the statement of the bill read.

Khandu, who also holds the portfolio of law, legislative and justice, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill, 2023.

According to the statement of the bill, the Court Fee Act, 1870, which is a pre-independence and pre-Constitution law extended to Arunachal by virtue of its extension clause, is followed by all courts in the state as per the Assam Court Fees (Amendment) Act, 1972, since the state does not have a high court of its own.

The statement added that the bill has been placed as the union law & justice ministry on 6 March this year directed all the states to enact their own state Acts on court fees as the Court Fees Act, 1870 is being proposed to be repealed by the central government.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein moved the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Bill, 2023 in its amended form, which, when passed, will enable administration of taxation under the GST in a better and efficient manner.

Mein, who is also the minister in charge of finance, planning & investment, presented the Comptroller and Auditor General of India report on social, economic, general and revenue sectors for 2021-’22. (With input from PTI)

Quotes of the day