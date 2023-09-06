3 wushu players from Arunachal get accreditation for Hangzhou Asian Games

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Wushu players Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu and Mepung Lamgu, who were issued stapled visas by the Chinese embassy for the World University Games in July, now have the required accreditation to don the Indian jersey at the Asian Games scheduled from 23 September to 8 October in Hangzhou, China.

The three wushu players from Arunachal got their accreditation from the Hangzhou Asian Games organisers, an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official said.

“Yes, the IOA has got their accreditation,” Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago said, quoting IOA joint secretary-cum-acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey as saying.

Tega, Wangsu and Lamgu are among the 10-member national wushu team approved by the youth affairs & sports ministry for participation in the Asian Games. They are the only athletes from Arunachal named for the Games.

In July, the trio was issued stapled visas by the Chinese embassy, which led to the pulling out of the entire team from the World University Games in Chengdu.

In the past, China had resorted to issuing stapled visas to athletes from Arunachal, leading to their exclusion from competitions.

The practice of issuing stapled visas is a part of China’s ongoing territorial disputes with India over Arunachal. The stapled visas are considered valid by China, but India refuses to accept the papers as legitimate travel documents.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness after the trio got the accreditation from the Games organisers. “Elated to know that three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were earlier issued stapled visas from the Chinese embassy for the World University Games, have got their accreditation from Hangzhou Asian Games organizers.” “My heartfelt wishes and support go out to Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega & Mepung Lamgu………. Go and bring glory and pride to the nation,” Khandu wrote in his X handle.

The AOA also congratulated the athletes and expressed hope that they would make the nation proud by winning medals on the global stage.

A total of 634 athletes have been approved for participation in the Games by the youth affairs & sports ministry. The team comprises 320 men and 314 women athletes.