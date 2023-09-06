Teachers’ Day celebrated across state

CM announces creation of 500 teachers’ posts, salary hike

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Teachers’ Day was celebrated across the state in a befitting manner on Tuesday.

In Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, participating in the programme at the state banquet hall, announced creation of 500 posts to regularise contractual teachers. In addition, enhancement of salaries was announced, marking a 22% raise with an added 3% dearness allowance for all categories of teaching and non-teaching members of the KGBVs, SCBAVs, vocational teachers, BRCC teachers and staffers, to benefit about 4,400 employees, “besides extending state top up for contractual teachers appointed after 18 May, 2020,” the CM’s PR cell informed in a release.

Khandu also announced regularisation of 500 ISSE teachers, impacting approximately 4,900 teachers and indirectly benefitting a population of nearly 30,000 people.

He expressed appreciation for the education department’s efforts to achieve the desired learning outcomes, and underscored the significance of integrating technology in managing and monitoring school activities.

Khandu emphasised on the importance of duty, and warned against indulgence in illegal activities, specifically citing illegal appointment of teachers and MTS staffers reported from some districts recently.

“No one indulging in such illegal activities shall be spared. They shall be taken with stiffest action as per provisions of the law,” the PR cell quoted him as saying.

The CM also warned that strong action would be taken against delinquent staffers.

Saying that “the state government remains committed to addressing staff issues,” Khandu stressed on “reciprocal responsibility of the staffers in executing their duties with utmost sincerity,” the release informed.

The CM reiterated the government’s commitment to enhance educational standards in the state, and expressed concern over the previous year’s 10th and 12th grade results. He encouraged the teaching fraternity to “set higher teaching standards and play your role proactively in shaping the future generation.”

This Teachers’ Day marked a historic moment as it brought together all 26 districts, nearly 178 schools, and DDSE offices virtually to witness the celebration.

Unveiling the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, a platform aimed at connecting schools, teachers, students, and policymakers, Khandu interacted with students in Anjaw, Leparada, Yazali, and Yupia.

To mark the occasion, 40 teachers from across the state were awarded with cash prizes, mementoes, shawls and commendation certificates. A book on the history of Arunachal Pradesh and a handbook for ECCE teachers were also released on the occasion.

Among others, Education Minister Taba Tedir, the education minister’s adviser Kento Rina, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Planning Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan, and Education Commissioner Amjad Tak participated in the event, the release said.

In Tawang district, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, along with Jang ADC RD Thungon and public leaders Tashi and Thutan felicitated 233 teachers of various government and private schools in Mogto constituency, on behalf of local MLA and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, as part of the Teachers’ Day celebration.

Gombu expressed gratitude to all the teachers for serving in interior villages like Mago, Thingbu, Luguthang, Thikshi, Shurbin, T Gonpa, etc.

“Education can bring true development and change in the society. Teachers are nation-builders, and the responsibility of making good future citizens of the country depends largely on the dedication and sincerity of teachers,” he said.

“Most of the parents in villages still don’t know much about the importance of education, but teachers can make them aware of it,” he added.

The ADC spoke about the importance of “all-round development of a student in making of a good future citizen.”

In Tawang headquarters, Tawang Brigade Commander, Brigadier VS Rajput, along with DDSE Hridhar Phuntso and Tawang Brigade Education Officer Lt Col Sasmita visited various schools and presented tokens of love and good wishes to the teachers.

Our correspondent adds: Teachers’ Day was celebrated in a befitting manner in many schools of Upper Subansiri district.

At the government secondary school in Rijo, colourful cultural programmes and sports competitions were held as part of celebration. It witnessed the participation of teachers and students.

The students offered gifts to their class teachers, and the teachers spoke on the contributions of former president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on whose birth anniversary the day is celebrated.

At the government higher secondary school in Dumporijo, the day was celebrated in a grand manner with cultural events.

Meantime, the women’s wing of the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union donated an ‘open library’ to the school. It was inaugurated by SP Thutan Jamba, in the presence of Vice Principal Arun Murtem and Daporijo PS OC Token Dubai.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) celebrated the day with fanfare and fervour.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang told the students that “Teachers’ Day celebration is not only for APU teaching fraternity but also for the teachers who taught the APU’s teaching fraternity during their school, college and university days.”

APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba highlighted the role of teachers, and urged the students to “uphold the sanctity of the teacher-learner bond and pay tribute to the teachers who have moulded your lives.”

Copies of a souvenir, along with study kits were distributed among the students as part of the programme.

The Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers Association also celebrated Teachers’ Day across the state.

The day was celebrated at RGGPI, Itanagar, besides at the polytechnic institutes in Namsai, Pasighat, Roing and Tezu.

Students of six polytechnic institutes also donated blood voluntary to mark the day. More than 70 units of blood were donated on the occasion. (With input from DIPRO)