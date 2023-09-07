GST amendment bill passed without discussion

Staff Reporter
ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 by voice votes without discussion.
The Bill was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who is the minister in charge of Tax Excise and Narcotics.
Tabling the bill, DCM Chowna Mein informed that the present bill has 26 clauses amending various sections of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017.
“Certain changes have been made in the APGST Act based on recommendation made by the GST Council. These changes will come into effect from 1st October 2023. These changes broadly relate to facilitation/simplification and for improving compliance,” DCM added.
Later, the house adopted a resolution to celebrating the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. The resolution was moved by minister science and technology Honchun Ngandam.
“The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly congratulates and appreciates every individual who contributed to the resounding success of this historic mission, Chandrayaan-3, is a testament to Bharat’s immense potential, its determination, and its perseverance. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, our nation and our state are brimming with joy and pride and today we rededicate ourselves to building a Vikasit Bharat and a Vikasit Arunachal by 2047,” the resolution reads. The house later adjourned sine die.
Quotes of the day
- “Jahan tak contractual ka jo baat hai, we shouldn’t encourage, until and unless kuch emergency jab tak nehi hota hai,” Pema Khandu on contractual staff recruitments
- “Yehi peh ek basti mein fund jo misused hua hai. Completed jo dikhaya, ish mein satisfy nei hoon. Kyunki 5 crore mein toh blacktopping bhi hona chahiye, jahan 3 crore mein doosra angle se ek road woh bhi highway se ek hi basti ko do road back to back financial year mein bana rha hai,” Gokar Basar
- “Yeh East to West, West to East, yeh sab practice ko bandh karne se thik hai. Need based mein project implement karne se thik hai,” Gabriel D. Wangsu
- “With this amount of fund allocated. It will take 20 years to reach our place,” Wanglin Lowangdong on Mission Shiksha Schemes
- “Inka (Bhoti language teachers) bhi pay enhance kar dega toh sone peh suhaga hoga,” Phurpa Tsering
- “Bhoti language teachers ka taraf se abhi tak koi representation nahi aya,” Taba Tedir