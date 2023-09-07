GST amendment bill passed without discussion

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 by voice votes without discussion.

The Bill was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who is the minister in charge of Tax Excise and Narcotics.

Tabling the bill, DCM Chowna Mein informed that the present bill has 26 clauses amending various sections of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017.

“Certain changes have been made in the APGST Act based on recommendation made by the GST Council. These changes will come into effect from 1st October 2023. These changes broadly relate to facilitation/simplification and for improving compliance,” DCM added.

Later, the house adopted a resolution to celebrating the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. The resolution was moved by minister science and technology Honchun Ngandam.

“The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly congratulates and appreciates every individual who contributed to the resounding success of this historic mission, Chandrayaan-3, is a testament to Bharat’s immense potential, its determination, and its perseverance. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, our nation and our state are brimming with joy and pride and today we rededicate ourselves to building a Vikasit Bharat and a Vikasit Arunachal by 2047,” the resolution reads. The house later adjourned sine die.

