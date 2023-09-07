Arunachal’s Papum Pare, East Siang districts have highest cases of cervical cancer in state: Govt

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare and East Siang districts have the highest age adjusted rate (AAR) of cervical cancer in the state; the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by BJP member Tsering Lhamu during question hour, health and family welfare minister Alo Libang informed that according to a report of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research-IMCR Bengaluru, Papum Pare has the highest AAR of 22.7 per lakh population while Pasighat in East Siang district has AAR of 20.3.

Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix and is caused due to human papillomavirus and is a vaccine preventable ailment, the minister said.

Libang said two doses of vaccines to a girl child in the age from 9 to 14 years would provide protection against cervical cancer.

“Vaccination proposals was put up by the department in 2020-21 and again in 2021-22 but they were not considered by the Foundation for Primary Immuno-deficiency Diseases (FPID), due to austerity measures in 2020-21 and fund constraints in 2021-22,” the minister disclosed.

He added that vaccination against cervical cancer would be carried out in the state as and when fund provision is provided by the FPID. (PTI)