Teacher’s Day badminton tourney organised

RONO HILLS, 6 Sep: The NTB Club organized Teachers’ Day Men’s Doubles Badminton Tournament at Upper Taying Tarang village here in Doimukh on 5 September.

Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) research scholar duo of Mundeep Deuri and Litlong Nokbi won the tournament, defeating officer-scholar pair Pitam Jomoh and Kulenso Pul in a keenly contested final match.

The semi finalists were the student pairs of Amanso Tayang-Anil Biswakarma and Raja Bos – Apa Gyadi.

The best player award went to Abhishek Balo, while the award for the best veteran player was won by Tai Tania.

Twelve teams participated in the tournament.

The trophies and cash prizes were given away by NTB Club chairman Nangram Toglik.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin highlighted the significance of celebrating the Teachers’ Day to commemorate the birthday of former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.