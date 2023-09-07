NPCCHH unit launches week-long environmental awareness prog

AALO, 6 Sep: In order to address the looming environmental issues, the West Siang unit of National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) kick-started a week-long awareness programme on the eve of ‘International Day of Clean Air for Blue Sky’ at Old Market community hall here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

The locals are coming together to discuss the problem of plastic waste and how it is polluting the surroundings.

DNO Dr. Tsering Wangmu, who was hosting the event, spoke on harmful effects of air pollution on human health. She encouraged the community members to actively participate in efforts to protect the environment.

UD EE Hali Welly shared a few successful stories from cities, like Bengaluru and Alappuzha, where decentralized solid waste management practices have been implemented effectively at both household and community levels. “These practices have eased the load on centralized waste disposal systems significantly,” he said.

Welly elucidated the concepts of reduce, reuse, and recycle in a simpler manner for easy understanding. He urged the participants to not mix wet waste with dry waste.

Market secretary B. Zirdo emphasized the importance of unity in a community to address the widespread issue of plastic pollution. Highlighting the adverse impact of plastic waste on natural resources, Zirdo called upon the community members to fight against plastic pollution.

An interactive session was also held, wherein questions were answered and doubts cleared.