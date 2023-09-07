DC reviews progress of centrally sponsored schemes and state flagship progs

TAWANG, 6 Sep: Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang reviewed the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes and state flagship programmes being implemented in the district during the second district-level monitoring committee monthly meeting held here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the department concerned dealing with 14 centrally sponsored schemes under saturation tracker presented the achievement reports through power point presentation and latest report on PM/CM action points.

Speaking to the officers the DC stressed on timely completion of projects without compromising the quality of work before onset of winter. He asked the head of work executing departments to strictly monitor and supervise the works by physically visiting the project sites.

Earlier, EAC-cum-district planning officer Choiki Dondup in his address sought cooperation from departments in timely submission of work progress and completion reports for compilation and further submission of those report to the higher authorities. (DIPRO)