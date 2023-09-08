Awareness prog on protection of children

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 7 Sep: Members of several women SHGs participated in an awareness programme on protection of children from sexual offences, organised by the district child protection unit at the CDPO office here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

Child Protection Officer Tonia Natam, Daporijo CDPO Kina Takka, legal officer Tanga Gamlin, legal advisers, and members of the Juvenile Justice Board apprised the participants of the POCSO Act and its provisions.

The women were also familiarised with good touch and bad touch, and the prevailing drug menace among the youths.