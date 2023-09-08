Int’l Day of Clean Air observed

TAWANG, 7 Sep: The International Day of Clean Air and Blue Skies was celebrated at the district hospital here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, including ZPC Leki Gombu, MMT secretary-general Namgey Tsering, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, TMEs secretary-general Kesang Norbu, WWA secretary Tashi Wangmo, doctors and health department officials, DC Kanki Darang said that “all of us should be responsible to save and protect environment. The developmental works should be planned with minimum damage to the environment.”

“Compensatory afforestation activities under various projects like CAMPA are meant to promote afforestation and regeneration of forest land,” he added.

The ZPC on his part gave assurance that awareness regarding environmental pollution would be disseminated among the panchayat members, while District Surveillance Officer Dr Sangey Thinlay presented a brief on various types of pollution and ways to minimise them.

DMO Dr Rinchin Neema and WWA secretary Tashi Wangmo also spoke. (DIPRO)