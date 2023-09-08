CAG raps Arunachal for ‘deficiencies’ in implementing PM-KISAN Yojana

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India has criticised the Arunachal Pradesh government for “several deficiencies” while implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in the state.

The CAG in its report which was tabled in the assembly recently highlighted “several discrepancies” while implementing the central scheme in the state.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 and aimed at providing income support and risk mitigation to farmers. Under the scheme, eligible farmers get income support for meeting expenses related to agriculture and allied activities, as well as for domestic needs.

The scheme with cent percent central funding operated under the direct benefit transfer mode. Under the scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per annum is provided to all eligible farmers across the country in three equal instalments.

The CAG in its report alleged that there was no duly approved alternative mechanism for identification of beneficiaries as per the guidelines developed in the state, hampering proper implementation of the scheme.

The CAG in its audit report covering the period from 2019-’20 to 2020-’21 said that, in the absence of an approved mechanism for eligibility of farmers, the sole criteria for eligibility was self-declaration forms, due to which many “ineligible beneficiaries were extended the benefits” of the scheme.

“The state nodal department could not provide justification or basis for determining potential beneficiaries in the state. Due to this, more than the total available beneficiaries registered in two of the four sample districts. Further, coverage of the scheme and beneficiaries yet to be registered could not be determined,” the report stated.

It further said that the “self-registration process was not properly implemented” in the state, leading to undue rejections and 90 percent of registration attempts pending validation.

“A total of 373 beneficiaries were registered without verification of appropriate authorities and benefits of Rs 28.22 lakhs has already been extended to the unverified beneficiaries. Total benefits amounting to Rs 46.98 lakhs has been extended to 572 ineligible beneficiaries,” the report said.

It added that there was excess disbursement of Rs 95 lakhs from the public financial management system linked scheme accounts, which the state nodal department could not justify.

The state project monitoring unit did not undertake any activity and there was a severe shortage in coverage of ‘five percent physical verification’ to be undertaken as per the scheme guidelines, the report added.

The CAG report recommended to the state government to develop a proper alternative mechanism, duly approved by the ministry, as stipulated in the guidelines for identification of eligible beneficiaries. It also suggested making efforts to strengthen the verification process, so as to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are registered promptly and ineligible ones are rejected.

“The state-level project monitoring unit should take a more active role in monitoring of the scheme and mandatory five percent physical verification should be completed timely and actionable findings should be acted upon,” the report added. (PTI)