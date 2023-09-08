Construction of barrage only viable option to tame Siang river: CM

MEBO, 7 Sep: Acknowledging the recurring land erosion caused by the Siang river every monsoon in Mebo area of East Siang district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that “construction of a barrage on the river is the only viable option to tame its course and flow.”

Attending the opening day of the three-day Banggo Solung celebration here on Thursday, Khandu counted the massive loses caused by flooding waters of the Siang along its left bank in the plains of Mebo area.

Emphasising the need to find a long-term solution to the problem of soil erosion, the CM said, “Couple of years ago, the all-important Mebo-Dhola road was breached. We constructed an alternative road. This too was eroded the next year. We then spent about Rs 35 crore through the department of water resources to construct flood protection structures. These too got eroded. The famous Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary on the right bank is also shrinking due to soil erosion.”

Admitting that safeguarding the 23-km-long bank is not an easy task, Khandu said that “the state and the central governments are committed to make life easy for the 10-plus villages that bear the brunt of the Siang river every monsoon.”

He informed that the Centre has asked the state government to submit a comprehensive plan for protection of both banks of the river as a single project.

“The state government, through the WRD, is working on it,” he said.

Sharing reports of China’s proposal to construct a 60,000 MW dam over the Siang in Tibet, just before it enters Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu expressed serious concern but gave assurance that the Centre and the state government are privy to the development.

He said that, while the Centre is responding to the development at its level, the concern of the state government is to save the Siang river at all costs, and to keep its flow under control.

“History is witness that we cannot trust our neighbour. You never know what it can do. It can either divert the entire river flow, drying up our Siang, or release water at once, causing unprecedented flood havoc downstream,” he said.

“The only solution to these threats,” Khandu said, “is that we too construct a barrage on the Siang river. While this barrage will save water from the tributaries within Arunachal to maintain the natural flow of the Siang, it will also protect our land from flashfloods.”

“Hydropower generation is our secondary objective,” he added.

He, however, passed the onus on the Adi society as to whether to build the barrage or not. He said that “30-40 years down the line, people shouldn’t blame the leadership for not doing anything while China was building the mega dam.”

Meanwhile, hailing the Adis for taking pride in their rich culture, Khandu reiterated his stand on “passing on the heritage to the next generation without dilution.” He urged the elders to encourage the young ones to participate in traditional practices and learn to speak their native language passed down for generations.

“Without our identity, we will be lost in the vast majority of people who have long lost their indigeneity,” Khandu added.

The celebration was attended also by MP Tapir Gao, local legislator Lombo Tayeng, MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering, the CM’s adviser Dr Tangor Tapak, former ministers Roding Pertin and Bosiram Siram, former MLAs Ralom Borang and Tatung Jamoh, and others. (CM PR Cell)