Dist-level seminar on millet held

KHONSA, 7 Sep: A district-level seminar on the topic ‘Millet – a super food or a diet fad?’ was organised by the DDSE at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

GHSS student Jenhu Rangwang won the first position in the seminar. Joncha Khoisia of RK Sarada Mission Girls’ School stood second, and the third position was secured by Markoni Bam, a student of the government town secondary school here.

HDO Tolong Sumnyan, FO Tony Apang and ADO Nowang Wangnow were the judges of the event. (DIPRO)