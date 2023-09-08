Curfew relaxed in 5 valley dists of Manipur

IMPHAL, 7 Sep: A day after curfew was clamped in all five valley districts of Manipur, authorities announced curfew relaxation timing to facilitate the general public in purchasing essential items, including medicines and food.

An official order issued on Wednesday said that curfew would be relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts on Thursday. Curfew relaxation in Thoubal district is from 5 am to 8 pm.

Curfew relaxation in Bishnupur district is from 5 am to 11 am, it said.

More than 40 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to breach security barricades in Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday.

“This relaxation shall not include any gathering or sit-in protest or rally, etc, without obtaining approval from competent authority,” the official order said.

On Tuesday, the state government had hurriedly clamped full curfew in five valley districts till further orders in apprehension of law and order violations. (PTI)