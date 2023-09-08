Panchim gets facelift after removal of garbage

OLD ZIRO, 7 Sep: Heaps of garbage lying in Panchim area, popularly called Pine Grove, here in Lower Subansiri district were finally cleared on Thursday by members of NGOs and personnel of the 756 BRTF.

Several tonnes of garbage had been dumped on the roadside of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) leading to Kamle, Kra Daadi and Upper Subansiri districts.

The piled-up garbage had been lying unattended for more than two months and had created a foul atmosphere, besides being an eyesore.

The volunteers used earthmovers to segregated the garbage, and set the dry garbage on fire, while other types of garbage were ferried to the designated dumping ground. Later, signage boards appealing to the public to not dump garbage were erected in Pine Grove.

Leading the volunteers of the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society and the Tai-Ko Multipurpose Cooperative Society, social activist Rubu Tadi said: “It is very unfortunate on the part of our people to dump garbage on the newly built TAH stretch. The Ziro Festival of Music is going to take place at the end of this month and many tourists are likely to visit our Ziro valley. I appeal to our denizens not to dump any more garbage on this site but to dump them at the designated site.”

Also taking part in the cleanliness drive with men and material, 756 BRTF Commander Archana Sood said: “The piled-up garbage had polluted the entire stretch of the TAH, including our campus, and gave off a foul smell. We are glad that the local NGOs cleared the mess for the sanity of all.” (DIPRO)