APYC launches ‘Bharat Jodo’ leadership prog

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Thursday launched a ‘Bharat Jodo Leadership Programme (BJLP) “to empower the youths and strengthen the nation’s democratic values,” it said in a release.

“This visionary initiative, deeply rooted in our cherished constitutional principles, seeks to unite the youths of our country and ignite the spirit of positive change,” it said.

Dwelling on the “one-year journey of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV said that “the Bharat Jodo Yatra was dedicated to deliver our message to every corner of the nation, uniting India and ensuring our country’s triumphs.”

“On the same line, we have introduced a leadership programme, which is called the Bharat Jodo Leadership Programme, for the youths of this country who want to protect democracy and the Constitution,” he added.

AICC joint secretary Krishna Allavaru said that “the primary objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was to ensure that every citizen of this country receives their rightful share in our shared heritage.”

“The youths of this country are facing several challenges. The assurance of creating 20 million jobs has proven to be an empty pledge for the younger generation. Through the BJLP, we want to build a platform to bring every youth under one umbrella to protect democracy and save the Constitution. They will be part of integral teams and work on a massive scale to impact the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Allavaru said.

He also outlined the upcoming programmes and initiatives scheduled from 7 September, 2023 to 30 January, 2024, at both state and national levels.

APYC president Tarh Johny said that, “for the readers, the BJLP is a new initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, designed to attract youths who would like to actively participate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Stating that the APYC welcomes individuals, Youth Congress members and professionals “who want to resonate themselves by picking up leadership roles in the near future,” Johny said that “the participants can apply for this programme for the duration of six to nine months,” and that “the applications for the programme are accepted on a rolling basis.”