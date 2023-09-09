No ease for people of NE in mainland

Even as everyone thought that racial attack against people of the Northeast region has stopped in mainland India, in a shocking incident, an Arunachali boy, identified as Hongmay Ngemu, a Class 12 student at the CSKM Public School, Chattarpur, South Delhi, was beaten up by a bystander without any provocation. The incident reportedly occurred on 25 August in Kharak Rewada village in south Delhi. Ngemu is a native of Changlang district. Shockingly, the Delhi Police also acted very late and are yet to arrest the culprit.

This incident once again proves that the people of NE region continue to face racial attacks in mainland India. No amount of protest or laws can stop this. The people of NE region will perhaps have to live with the harsh reality that this kind of attack may never end. The unique culture, food habits and appearance make us different from the rest of mainland India. The lack of knowledge about the region also contributes to such attacks. The people of NE region staying in mainland India will have to learn to protect themselves. In this particular case, hope the Delhi Police will arrest the culprits involved in attacking Hongmay Ngemu and ensure proper punishment.