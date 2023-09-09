Award-winning teachers felicitated

NAROTTAM NAGAR, 8 Sep: The Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) here in Tirap district felicitated National Teachers’ Award recipient Netai Chandra Dey and State Teacher awardee Debasish Roy on Friday.

Attending the function, former education minister Wangpha Lowang commended the awardees for their outstanding contributions to the education sector. He emphasised the pivotal role that educators play in the development of any society, “particularly in remote and rural regions like Arunachal Pradesh.”

Lowang also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting and enhancing the quality of education in the state.

Deomali Police Station OC Tomai Wangpan underscored the importance of education in fostering a harmonious and progressive society. He applauded the dedication of teachers like Dey and Roy, “who work tirelessly to impart knowledge, instill values, and nurture the leaders of tomorrow.”

RKM Narottam Nagar secretary Swami Achyuteshananda, RKM School principal Swami Jneyananda and its vice principal Swami Ritapathananada congratulated the awardees and encouraged the teaching fraternity to dedicate themselves “to the cause of man-making and character-building education as envisaged by Swami Vivekananda.”

Dey and Roy both thanked the RKM for recognising their efforts and reiterated their commitment to their students and their pursuit of excellence in education.

“The event not only celebrated the achievements of these two exceptional educators but also served as a reminder of the critical role that teachers play in shaping the future of society. It underscored the need for continued support, recognition and investment in the education sector, particularly in remote areas like Arunachal Pradesh,” the principal stated in a release.

“The felicitation ceremony was a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education and the tireless dedication of teachers who work selflessly to make a difference in the lives of their students and communities. It was a day of inspiration and appreciation, reaffirming the importance of nurturing the educators who shape our nation’s future,” the release said.

“Dey’s journey as an educator has been marked by innovation, passion, and a deep commitment to his students’ growth and development. His achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring educators across the nation,” the release said.

“Roy, on other hand, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to quality education within the state of Arunachal. His innovative teaching methods and tireless efforts to empower his students have not only earned him recognition but have also enriched the lives of countless young minds,” it added.