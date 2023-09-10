Parents-teachers meet held

KAPU, 9 Sep: A parents-teachers meet was held at the government secondary school (GSS) here in Tirap district to discuss strategies to improve the Class 10 board examination results of the school’s students.

Circle Officer Ripi Doni, who is also the school committee chairman, gave the students a few tips to score excellent marks in the board examinations.

Doni said that “the triangle of parents-teachers-students plays vital roles in children’s education and their all-round development.”

Later, teachers-students clubs were formed. The teacher of each club will guide each student and observe their performance. The teachers will analyse in which subject the students are weak.

GSS Headmaster Awang Ngoapo also spoke. (DIPRO)