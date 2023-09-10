Go extra mile to ‘project IPR dept in limelight’: Ete

PAPU NALLAH, 9 Sep: IPR & Printing Secretary Nyali Ete exhorted the information & public relations (IPR) officers posted in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to “go the extra mile to project the department in limelight and in right earnest.”

During a meeting with the officers in his office here on Friday, Ete praised the officers for their hard work during the Covid pandemic “and through the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign in the districts.”

Earlier, IPR Director Onyok Pertin said that the meeting was convened to “discuss functional jurisdiction of the PRO/DIPROs in the capital region.”

IPR Deputy Director Gijum Tali also spoke.

All the IPR officers placed their grievances, and discussed the matter of functional jurisdiction. (DIPR)