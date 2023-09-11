Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill and patriarchy

Editor,

The short write-up below is a random thought that came to me after reading somebody’s thoughts on why women don’t care or have not raised their voices against the recently discussed Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill 2023, except for the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS). Congratulations and kudos to its president Kani Nada Maling for doing so.

The thoughts below are the writer’s thoughts and she does not mean all the men and all the women in the world, but many. Why do women not care? Women care, but they cannot really care and go all the way because, ultimately, when the food is not cooked at home, women are blamed; when the children don’t reach school/fail in classes, women are blamed; when the guests are not received properly/entertained at home, women are blamed, etc.

While men have the liberty to leave his home to his wife, a woman does not. Leave a husband home and run the worldly affairs, and women will find their homes toppled.

So, ultimately, even if women want to care for the world, women cannot because women are brought down by our society. Yes, our patriarchal society. Arunachal has a long way to go for women to be equal to men. Please remember that when I say equal, I do not mean that women will be lifting heavy weights or whichever other way the readers may try to find loopholes.

Here I would like to quote an author we all know through his book A Thousand Splendid Suns: “Like a compass needle that points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman. Always.” – Khaled Hosseini

Ceemona Taku,

Rajiv Gandhi University,

Doimukh