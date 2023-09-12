Training prog on preparing DPR

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) is organising a five-day state-level training programme on preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) and other engineering aspects for the panchayat technical assistants (PTA) of all 25 districts from 11 to 15 September.

Addressing the participants on the inaugural day, Panchayati Raj Director Tamune Miso described the training programme as “very important,” and suggested to the PTAs to “refresh your skills due to change of technology and rules.” He also urged the PTAs to “take care of works from the audit point of view,” and informed that “such training has become more relevant, as now every activity will be based on the panchayat development index.”

Earlier, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung suggested to the participants to “try to imbibe the habit of learning new skills as per requirement of the particular job,” and to “work with good intention for prompt delivery of public services.”

The training is being imparted by technical and accounting experts from the PWD, RWD, Power department, PHED, etc.

DoPR (RE) Deputy Director Nabam Rajesh and SIRD&PR Assistant Directors Dr Mihin Lali and Rodo Bui also spoke.