Arunachal taekwondo team shines in national championship

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh won five gold and four bronze medals in the 39th National Senior Kyorugi and 12th National Senior Poomsae Taekwondo Championships, which concluded in Guwahati, Assam, on 11 September.

Rikpy Nyodu, Miching Taja and Gangpgung Gangsa won a gold medal each in the below 30 years category, while Radha Bangsia and Ontey Khamblai won a gold medal each in the mixed pair category.

The trio of Khinsan Wangsu, Achum Sangha and Lumter Uli won the fifth gold medal in the group event, Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA) general secretary Likha Robin informed.

Miching Taja, Ontey Khamblai and Kame Bayang won a bronze in the group event, while Gangphung Gangsa, Mari Karbak and Likha Govind won the second group bronze in the above 30 years category.

Muskan Manyu (-49 kg) and Tadar Kuku (-63 kg) won a bronze medal each in individual fighting.

The awards for the poomsae individual players went to Miching Taja and Rikpy Nyodu.

Team Arunachal coach Ranjit Biswakarma was adjudged the best poomsae coach among the 41 coaches from across India.

Further, two officials, Tarak Dotang and Borik Pamo, of Arunachal refereed the championship. A total of 31 athletes from Arunachal participated in it.