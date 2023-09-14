Moyong launches Smart City public wi-fi services in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 13 Sep: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong launched public wi-fi services at 10 locations here in East Siang district on Tuesday last.

Moyong expressed hope that the extension of the wi-fi facility in various locations in Pasighat would immensely benefit the student community, researchers and the business community.

He advised the youths to avail the benefits of the service for knowledge, skill and personality development.

PSCDCL CEO Dr. Manjuli Komut informed that the public wi-fi in Pasighat was taken up under the City Innovation Exchange of the Smart City Mission by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

“The facility has been extended to DC’s office complex, Siang Guest House, Pasighat Bazaar, civil terminal of Pasighat airport, Komlighat, BPGH, APSTS bus stand and JN College,” Komut said.

The CEO appealed to the younger generation for judicious use of the public wi-fi system.

DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha and PMC chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang also attended the programme. (DIPRO)