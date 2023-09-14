Meeting on constitution of recommending and verification committee for issuance of ST certificates

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: A meeting in connection with the constitution of recommending committee and verification committee for issuance of schedule tribe certificate under the jurisdiction of capital Itanagar was convened by the capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom here on Wednesday with the corporators, panchayat leaders, representative from Nyishi Elite Society, EAC Itanagar and other administrative officers.

The DC informed that as per the latest guidelines, for rural areas, a committee consisting of village head/ gaon bura, gram panchayat member and member of apex CBO of that APST community of which the certificate is applied for, is to be constituted for recommending cases of schedule tribe certificate (STC) and similarly, for urban areas, a committee consisting of circle officer along with member of local municipality and member of apex CBO of that APST community of which the certificate is applied for, is to be constituted for recommending cases of STC.

Also, a committee consisting of circle officer and officer in charge of local police station/ zilla parishad member for rural areas and extra assistant commissioner and officer incharge of local police station for urban areas is to be constituted for verification of such cases. The certificate issuing authority shall issue the certificate or reject the application on the basis of the report of the recommendation

and verification committee, the DC added.

EAC Dana Unna highlighted the notification dated 01 August, 2022, which mandates the deputy commissioner of every district and additional deputy commissioners/SDO of the independent sub-divisions to be the certificate issuing authorities in respect of their districts and sub-divisions. She also highlighted the eligibility criteria for both STC and PRC.

Bengia Tadap, a representative of Nyishi Elite Society (NES) said that proper assessment has to be done by all to ensure that only the genuine cases are considered.(DIPRO)