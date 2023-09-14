School safety progs conducted in Hawai

HAWAI, 13 Sep: Two days school safety programme (SSP) was conducted in three major schools here in Anjaw district by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the team of fire & emergency services (F&ES) in the district on 12 and 13 September.

On 12 September, the SSP was organized at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and Govt Higher Secondary School (GHSS). It was conducted at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) on 13 September.

Deputy commissioner-cum-DDMA chairperson Talo Jerang, while attending the programme at JNV, urged the students to take advantage of the programmes and share the knowledge gained from the programmes to others.

Resource persons including Hawai fire station officer L Baddak imparted training to the students on fire safety, first aid and rescue etc. while, DDMO S Tayang spoke on the do’s and don’ts during various type of disasters.

All the principals/teacher in-charges of the schools were asked to prepare the school disaster management plan (SDMP) of their respective schools and to update the plans, and conduct the mock drills on regular basis.

Teachers, school staff and more than 350 students attended the two days programme. (DIPRO)