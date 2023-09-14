DDMA conducts school safety prog

KHONSA, 13 Sep: A series of mock drills and demonstrations on school safety and awareness generation activities was conducted by the district disaster management authority, Tirap at govt. higher secondary school, Khonsa and Bari-Basip Residential School on 12 and 13 September respectively.

During the programme, demonstration on various disasters were conducted to educate and train students on how to respond to unforeseen emergencies such as earthquakes, fire etc. to ensure their safety.

Along with the school safety program basic self defence training was also provided to the students at Govt. Residential School Bari-Basip by judo coach Yum Pangkhu, wherein 51 girls, 49 boys and 8 teaching staff participated. (DIPRO)