Outreach prog on Poshan Maah conducted

AALO, 13 Sep: Mini-integrated communication and outreach programme (MINI-ICOP) on ‘Poshan Maah’ was organized by Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Aalo field office unit at Pobdi village in West Siang district on Wednesday.

The main objective of the programme was to create awareness amongst the rural public about ‘Poshan Maah’ and its important themes like ‘exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding, Swasth Balak Sapardha (SBS), Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi (PBPB), improving nutrition through Mission LIFE etc.

Resource person and Aalo West CDPO Bahi Koyu disseminated the basic information about the importance of nutrition.

He advised the gathering to be careful about diets of their children and take special care of diets for girl child during the adolescence.

Pobdi village GPC Dongam Ete Noshi spoke about the central government’s schemes for the welfare of the rural people.

Aalo CBC FO M Basar highlighted the aim and objective of the program.

The programme was coordinated by the Aalo ICDS, government secondary school, Pobdi and women SHG of Pobdi village.

Winners of the essay writing competition on Poshan Maah were also given attractive prizes.

Earlier, a public rally was organized with participation of government officials, public leaders, GBs, PRI members, students, teachers, Anganwadi workers and general public.

Among others, Pobdi village HGB Mogum Ete was also present.