Arunachal initiates Aadhaar-linked birth registration

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh has launched Aadhaar-linked birth registration (ALBR) to enable hassle-free Aadhaar enrolment of children across the state.

With this, Arunachal has become the second state in the Northeast, besides Nagaland, to start ALBR.

“The initiative facilitates birth registration-based Aadhaar enrolment for children in the 0-5 years age group,” the women & child development (WCD) department informed in a release.

WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng, who launched the ALBR on Thursday in the presence of UIDAI Director Abhishek Kaushik and his team, Economics & Statistics Director Bebing Megu, and WCD Director TP Loyi, said that “ALBR will play a vital role in enrolling newborn babies and also cover children below the age of 0-5 years,” and that “this will assist in proper recording of beneficiaries’ details on the Poshan tracker.”

She sought support from the state government officials in implementing ALBR in all the districts, “so that no child will be deprived of any social welfare schemes aimed for their benefit.”

Koushik informed that, “on successful enrolment, the child will be provided with a blue coloured ‘Baal Aadhaar’, which would be visibly distinguishable from other Aadhaars.”

He congratulated the state government for implementing ALBR, and expressed appreciation for “the efforts put in by the WCD department to launch ALBR in the state within a short span of time.” He also applauded “the consistent efforts being made by the economics & statistics department and all other registrars in the state for providing Aadhaar services to the residents in one of the toughest terrains of the country.”

“To ensure better reach to residents across districts, the economics & statistics directorate, which is also the registrar for births and deaths in the state, is acting as the nodal department for all Aadhaar enrolment and update activities in the state,” the release said.