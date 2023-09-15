Be empathetic towards land donors: DC

YUPIA, 14 Sep: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu asked the authorities of the CPWD and Kolkata (WB)-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) to “be empathetic towards the land donors who have donated 43.32 acres of land for the construction of the Film & Television Institute (FTI)” in Jote (Jullang Rakap).

He said this on Thursday while chairing a joint meeting of the district administration, the information & public relations (IPR) department, panchayat members, GBs, land donors, and officials of the CPWD to assess the land dispute and water supply connection issues at the FTI.

Addressing the CPWD and SRFTI members, the DC pointed out that “in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including Papum Pare district, natural resources like water, forests, etc, have private/community ownership. So individual/community consent becomes indispensable in order to execute the works smoothly.”

“This joint meeting is the result of the lackadaisical attitude of the CPWD and the SRFTI towards the land donors and their grievances. For any developmental work of such a big stature to be completed successfully on schedule, building rapport and winning the confidence of the local is a prerequisite,” he added.

“Out of the 43.32 acres, only three acres are disputed, which can be resolved through proper coordination among the executing agencies, the FTI and stakeholders like the landowners and panchayat leaders,” he said, and urged the landowners to “coordinate with the administration.”

IPR Director Onyok Pertin said that the “role of the IPR department in the project is supervisory and monitory in nature. The department acts as a bridge between the land donors, the SRFTI and the government.”

He suggested drafting a memorandum of agreement between the FTI and the land donors “to ensure that the sacrifice of the donors is recognised.”

Rakap GPC Taba Kunya, speaking on behalf of the land donors, informed that the “public of Jullang Rakap have cooperated with the CPWD and have made no claims on any civil work so far.”

“However, the water supply work, for which the survey was conducted by the PHE department with the assistance of the PRI members and GBs of Jullang Rakap village, should involve the PRI members during the execution,” he demanded.

Kunya added that “a few considerations should be made for Group C and D posts for the land donors once the FTI becomes functional.”

After threadbare discussion, the owners of the three acres of disputed land agreed to withdraw their cases “in lieu of lump sum compensation; a representation to be written to the union information & broadcasting ministry to involve the panchayat leaders, GBs and public during the water supply work execution; and posting of SRFTI officials and officers who understand the local sentiments.”

The FTI is the first film and television institute in the Northeast, and the third in the country.

Among others, IPR Deputy Director Marbang Ezing, Sangdupota CO Dr Heera Panggen, Sangdupota ZPM Hina Camdir Tok, GBs, land donors and engineers of the CPWD attended the meeting. (DIPRO)