Yak Centre organizes Training prog on woollen items

DIRANG, 14 Sep: Fifteen tribal women and unemployed youths benefitted from a three-month-long training programme on ‘Manufacturing/weaving of woollen items’, conducted by the National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here in West Kameng district, in collaboration with Kolkata (WB)-based National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering & Technology (NINFET).

Jodphur (Rajasthan)-based Central Wool Development Board provided financial support for conducting the programme, which concluded on Wednesday, under its ‘HRD scheme of intensive wool development programme’.

The participants were apprised of the quality of both synthetic and natural fibres, including yak and sheep wool. They were also trained in washing, cleaning, sorting and carding sheep and yak wool, followed by yarn-making, fabric-making and stitching of items like ladies bag, half jacket, kitchen apron, file cover, etc. They were also taught how to make hand-knitted carpet, wall hangings, doormats, chamar, and knitting to prepare varieties of products like socks, gloves, sweaters, mufflers, caps, etc, using synthetic wool.

The valedictory function was attended by, among others, Central Wool Board Member Secretary Dr GS Bhati, NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar, and NINFET Director Dr DB Shakywar.

Certificates were later distributed to the trainees.