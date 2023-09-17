APCS officers donate wheelchairs to TRIHMS

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Sep: The 2016 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers donated 13 wheelchairs to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) here under its Project-37 initiative.

Project-37 is a crowdfunding movement initiated by the 2016 batch of APCS officers, who collect funds from among themselves

for creation of micro-infrastructures and for contributing to any social cause.

The wheelchairs were handed over to TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini in a function held at the TRIHMS on Saturday.