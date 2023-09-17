Book Review

Indigenous Houses in Arunachal Pradesh: Manifestation of Traditional Architecture, Vol 1

Edited by Kanggo Tayeng, RN Koley,

Dr Radhe Yampi and S Chanda of the directorate of research

Pages: 144

Price: 400

[ Yater Nyokir ]

Housing pattern is one of the distinguished features of the tribal culture. There is an intimate relationship between a house and tribal cultural beliefs. In Arunachal Pradesh, each tribe has its own unique vernacular architectural design. It is generally based on coping with the geographical ambience as well as the availability of raw materials. The morphology of indigenous houses speaks the tribal traditional beliefs and their craftsmanship.

For Arunachalis, a house is a sanctified place in which, from the process of site selection to the construction of the house has to go through various stages of traditional guidelines of dos and don’ts. The construction of indigenous houses requires expert experience in craftsmanship and traditional knowledge. Traditional architectural principles are significant to boost positive energy and to maintain a harmonious relationship between man and nature. Therefore, the indigenous house is a symbolic communication and expression of the tribal ethos of Arunachal.

However, in recent times, the impact of mounting urbanisation has led to drastic changes in the cultural cosmology of the tribals. The visual transition is seen in the traditional housing patterns. Now the traditional houses are replaced by concrete houses. Indigenous houses have nearly vanished from the scene, thereby stressing the cultural equilibrium and traditional values. In such a critical juncture, the book, Indigenous Houses in Arunachal Pradesh: Manifestation of Traditional Architecture plays a vital role in keeping the reader well-informed about the artistic and aesthetic ethos of vernacular architecture of Arunachal.

Published by the directorate of research, the book contains a collection of 19 intensive essays by erudite scholars and anthropologists that provide a comprehensive understanding of the science of vernacular architecture; the process of site selection, collection of raw material, construction, and rituals of moving into a new house of various ethnic communities of Arunachal.

The book is quite relevant for those who are interested in knowing the traditional value system of architectural structures of ethnic communities of Arunachal Pradesh. Besides, the book also helps the reader to understand and appreciate the cultural differences among the tribes of Arunachal. (Yater Nyokir is a member of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society)