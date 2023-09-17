Committee to ensure implementation of ANBY in Tawang

TAWANG, 16 Sep: Tawang’s district-level implementation committee for the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) has decided to ensure implementation of the programmes under the ANBY as per the timeline set, with combined efforts of the departmental functionaries and the bank authorities concerned.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the committee chaired by DC Kanki Darang here on Friday.

“A total of 194 applications/proposals amounting to Rs 3,39,35,490 was finalised against the target amount of Rs 5,00,00,000,” the DIPRO informed in a release.

“It was also decided to consider further receipt of applications/proposals under the ANBY in the greater interest of the farming community, and to achieve optimum utilisation of the target amount,” the release read.